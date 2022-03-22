Five Assamese youths, including one from Guwahati, are said to have joined the ULFA (I). Five young people crossed the border into Myanmar to join the banned organisation. On March 22, five young people joined the organisation under the supervision of ULFA(I) leader Aiseng. On the afternoon of March 22, they arrived at the Myanmar camp.

From September to March 22, more than 220 youths, including police and agriculture department officials, joined ULFA(I). ULFA(I) training has apparently been taking place in Myanmar since January of this year.

The first group has already finished training, and the team has travelled to participate in the second group's training. Barpeta Sadar Dhanjit Das, Baksa Govardhana's Uddhav Das, Tamulpur Kumarikata's Niranjan Deka, Narengi's Jugal Sharma of Guwahati, and Ankur Das of Jorhat Nimati are the five youngsters who have joined ULFA(I).

On March 20, ULFA(I) issued a statement saying that it would continue to join ULFA(I) and challenged that no threat could stop the concerns of ULFA(I)-oriented youth. The statement proved that five teenagers came in Myanmar within two days to rejoin ULFA(I).