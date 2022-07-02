Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that 14 more people passed away within a period of 24 hours due to floods, with the total number of affected people standing at 29,70,405 people are still affected by the floods.

The death toll in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 173 (155 due to floods and 18 in landslides).

As of now, 29,70,405 people are affected by floods across 30 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Udalguri.

Number of revenue circles affected is 88. Erosion occurred in the following districts Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, DimaHasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli , Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia.

Infrastructure damage has been reported from Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

63314.75 hectares of crop area is still inundated, stated the report.

Meanwhile, 563 relief camps and 331 relief distribution centres are still functioning in affected areas with 3,03,484 inmates.

Embankments have been breached in the five districts Cachar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, and Nalbari.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) Beki (Road Bridge), Kopili (Dharamtul), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

To accelerate an effective damage assessment, the first team of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India visited the flood affected areas Panchgram town relief camp, Thanderpar relief camp and other flood affected areas under Algapur Revenue Circle in Hailakandi district.

Further, the team also visited the flood affected areas of Lama Bahadurpur and Nilambazar Revenue circle in Karimganj district as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam for damage assessment of recent flood in the State.

The second group of IMCT officials visited embankment breach areas and damages in Mora Kalang, 2 no. Gunamara, Padum Pukhuri, Dahuti Padum Pukhuri, Domal in Marigaon district. In Kamrup district, the Team visited the breach points in Kayan revenue circle for necessary damage assessment. The team has discussed the situation with the district administration and assured of quick response to restore the damages.

Both the teams returned to Guwahati after visiting the rest of the flood affected districts as per the scheduled visit plan and would discuss their views with the Chief Secretary.



