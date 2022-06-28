Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides starting from June 13, Flooding has affected a total of 61 Revenue Circles and 2,254 villages.

A total of 21,52,415 people were affected, with1,91,194 of them taking shelter in 583 relief camps. Through 177 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.

In last 24 hours, 22 districts viz Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri district have reported flood.

So far 69,194 number of people have been safely evacuated by the above forces/ agencies. Total cumulative 134 numbers of people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in this season (i.e. from 6th April, 2022).

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning (28.06.2022; 8.00 AM) rivers namely Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon); Brahmaputra (at Neamatighat, Jorhat); Beki (at Road Bridge, Barpeta) are flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj, at AP Ghat , Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.