Flood situation in the State is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that one more death was reported from Cachar district within a period of 24 hours due to floods, with the total number of affected people standing at 2.2 million.

The total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 174 of which 156 have died in floods and 18 in landslide incidents.

As of now 27 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Dibrugarh.

Infrastructure damaged and embankment affected are Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Majuli, Nagaon, and Sonitpur.

Around 2.77 lakh displaced people are taking shelter in 404 relief camps, as per ASDMA bulletin.

Kopili (Dharamtul), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Burhidihing (Chenimari(Khowang)), Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

50714.18 hectares crop area is still inundated. Some areas of Dibrughar reported water logging during the day time.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

In view of the current flood situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

After visiting the flood affected districts of Assam, both the teams of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India interacted and discussed their observations with Jishnu Barua, IAS, Chief Secretary (CS), Govt. of Assam along with other senior officials of Assam government, Indian Army, Indian Air force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NHAI, NHIDCL, FCI etc. on the flood situation of the State at CS Conference Hall, Assam Secretariat, Dispur.

After detailed discussion with the IMCT, Barua requested the team to submit a suitable report to the Govt. of India so that State can get more central fund immediately.

Accordingly, the second group of IMCT visited water supply schemes, embankment breach points and P&RD bundh breach points of Paschim Nalbari and Banekuchi revenue circles in Nalbari district. The team also visited the embankment breach points and houses damaged in Sarupeta revenue circle in Bajali district for necessary damage assessment. Further the team has visited the road damage areas and other flood affected areas of Sarthebari revenue circle in Barpeta district for necessary damage assessment.

An IMD report said that light rain occurred at few places in the state in the last 24 hours. It also said that rain is likely to occur in the State in the next three days and at most places.