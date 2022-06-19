The floods situation in Tamulpur district remains unchanged. Many people have lost their homes in different parts of the district and have been destroyed in agricultural land, as well as large banana gardens.

The Pagladia river flowing from Bhutan hills has set the door to the houses of several families in Chapatal village under the Tamulpur Revenue Circle.

55662 people from 62 villages have been affected by floods in the district. Already 14 shelter camps have been set up in Tamulpur.

The Tamulpur district administration and Amayapur Tarun Sangh have provided adequate foods to the flood victims.

Anganwadi workers have set up study and play houses for the children, as well as accompanying them.

At this critical time, Tamulpur district deputy commissioner Seema Kumar Das is making a call to the people of Tamulpur.

"When the floodwaters approach, no one should be scared. Everyone must remain in a secure location.

Avoid dangers such as riverbanks, fishing, and roadside activities, among others", she said.

The spokesperson also called for contacting 03624295606 and 9387893394 helpline numbers during any disaster.