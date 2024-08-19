The flood situation in Assam has rapidly worsened, with 61,679 people affected across four districts in just the past 24 hours. Sivasagar is bearing the brunt, with nearly 48,000 residents struggling against the rising waters. Charaideo follows with over 12,000 impacted, while Dibrugarh and Dhemaji report smaller numbers.

The floods have also ravaged 6,122.5 hectares of crops across five major districts. Relief camps in Charaideo, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar now house 3,009 people, while another 10,558 are taking refuge at relief distribution centers in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.

The death toll remains at 106, with no new fatalities reported recently. The situation is exacerbated by the Disang River in Sivasagar, which continues to rise above the danger level.

Around 18,631 animals have been affected, with Sivasagar seeing the worst impact. In Dibrugarh's Tingkhong Development Block, a Bigha of 'Kesseru Plantation' is submerged.

Urban areas in Guwahati are also grappling with flooding, disrupting daily life in neighborhoods like Sijubari, Panjabari, and Juripar.

In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently updated that Assam has experienced 880 flood-related deaths from 2019 to July 25, 2024. The breakdown is 157 in 2019, 190 in 2020, 73 in 2021, 278 in 2022, 65 in 2023, and 117 in 2024 so far.

From 2019 to 2024, Assam has received a total of Rs 503.10 crore from the Centre through the State Disaster Response Fund, with this amount rising to Rs 680.80 crore for 2023 and 2024. These funds are used for flood management and disaster mitigation.