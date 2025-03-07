In a significant operation against illegal excavation, a team led by Range Officer Safiqur Rahman from the Forest Check Station in Dhubri seized four vehicles transporting earth without authorization on Friday. The seizure is part of the forest department's ongoing efforts to curb illegal extraction and transportation, which has been a persistent environmental concern in Assam.

Illegal earth excavation has been contributing to severe ecological damage, leading to deforestation, soil erosion, and depletion of natural resources. Acting on intelligence inputs and routine surveillance, forest officials intercepted the vehicles, which were found carrying earth without the necessary permits.

The confiscated vehicles have been taken into custody by the forest department, and legal action is being initiated against those involved. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to tackling unlawful excavation activities that harm the environment. Strict action will be taken against violators as per the law," stated Rahman, emphasizing the department’s dedication to environmental protection.

Authorities have urged the public to report any instances of illegal excavation and transportation, stressing the importance of community vigilance in preserving the region’s ecological balance. Further investigations are underway to identify the individuals behind the illegal operations, and stringent legal proceedings will follow to deter future violations.