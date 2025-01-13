A sand extraction machine used for illegal mining was seized at Kathaldi Part-2, Dhubri, on Monday during a raid led by the Rokakhata Beat Office.

The operation was carried out under the directive of Hiranya Pathak, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Dhubri.

The confiscated machine has been moved to the Rokakhat Beat Office for custody, marking another step in the forest department's intensified efforts to tackle unauthorized activities. Officials emphasised the ecological risks posed by illegal sand mining, which disrupts river ecosystems and endangers biodiversity.

Strict surveillance and coordinated operations are underway to address the issue, according to the department. Kobin Kumar Bora, Range Officer Salkocha revealed that two ordinary earth-loaded tractors were seized earlier on January 8 from the same area, by the Salkocha Range and Rokakhat Beat Office staff.

The move has drawn support from environmentalists and local residents concerned about the long-term ecological damage caused by such practices.