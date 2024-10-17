Lekhan Baruah, the former president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Dibrugarh district, has been suspected of joining the proscribed insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), after going missing for 10 days.

The development comes days after Baruah had been reported missing from his residence for around 10 days, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.

Sources speculated that Baruah might had joined ULFA-I following the discovery of a four-page letter he had penned to his mother. The letter, believed to be a farewell message, hinted at his intentions and provided some closure to his family and local authorities regarding his sudden disappearance.

Baruah was last reported to be in Rahmaria, located in the Lahowal constituency of Dibrugarh, before going missing.

Baruah's political journey has seen its share of challenges. In the 2021 assembly elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Lahowal constituency as a candidate of the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

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