In the latest development coming from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, former Congress leader Sherman Ali and MLA from Raha constituency, Sashi Kanta Das have been removed from its primary membership from the legislative assembly.

As per reports, a hearing of the matter is currently underway in the assembly.

Notably, the action comes after Congress leader Debabrata Saikia had petitioned for the dismissal of the duo from the MLA's post.

The two MLAs were allegedly found lobbying in the BJP camp and were engaged in anti-party activities.

It is to be mentioned here that Raha constituency MLA Sashi Kanta Das in 2021, pledged his commitment to support BJP led Assam Government politically.

Further, the MLA remarked that meeting the chief minister of a state from an opposition party does not mean joining BJP and the meeting was only for the development of his constituency.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal from Goalpara West constituency reportedly claimed that Sherman Ali was never a part of Congress and the only reason he joined the Congress was because of his vested interests and never supported the ideology that Congress.