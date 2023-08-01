The Tinsukia police in upper Assam have intensified their operation against the United Liberation Front( Independent)of Assam (ULFA-I). As part of their efforts, they have successfully apprehended former ULFA member Surajit Gogoi, who was allegedly involved in luring youths to join the banned outfit. This operation comes amidst rising concerns over ULFA's activities in the region.

Surajit Gogoi, a former (ULFA-I) member, was reportedly targeted by Aiseng axom , who provided him with a list of 17 youths and pressured him to induct them into the (ULFA-I). The incident came to light after Tinsukia police received information about Aiseng axom's involvement in the recruitment drive.

Acting on intelligence, the Tinsukia police carried out an operation, tracking down secret sources and apprehending Surajit Gogoi while he was on the move. It is believed that the police managed to thwart the attempt to recruit more youths into the extremist organization by arresting the former (ULFA-I) member.

Surajit Gogoi, who had joined (ULFA-I) in 2021, was taken into custody by the Tinsukia police in 2022. The police investigation is currently underway, and they aim to uncover all aspects of the recruitment scheme and gather evidence to bring the culprits to justice.

Police sources revealed that Aisaang Assam had initially connected with Surajit Gogoi through Facebook, and from there, the recruitment plan unfolded.