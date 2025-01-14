The Assam government has established a three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the cases of educational institutions that were left out of the provincialisation process despite being established before 2006.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will chair the committee, which includes Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta and Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah as members.

The move comes after numerous educational institutions raised concerns about their exclusion, citing issues such as missing land documents, poor record maintenance, and what they claim were unreasonable objections by authorities.

The committee has been tasked with proposing solutions and recommending administrative measures, including potential amendments to existing Acts and Rules. Their recommendations are due by February 15, 2025.

To facilitate the committee's work, both the Higher Education Department and School Education Department will provide secretarial support for meetings, stakeholder interactions, and report preparation.

The formation of this committee represents a significant step toward addressing long-standing grievances in Assam's education sector, particularly focusing on institutions that have operated for over 18 years without provincial status.