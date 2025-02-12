In an initiative aimed at improving the lives of children with congenital disabilities, Smile Train and KGMT Multispecialty Hospital are collaborating to organize a free cleft lip and palate surgery camp in Barpeta, Assam. The camp, which will provide consultations, medical evaluations, and life-changing surgeries, will take place on March 1, 2025, at the Barpeta Press Club Campus starting at 11:00 AM.

Cleft lip and palate, which are congenital conditions, can severely affect a child’s ability to eat, speak, and live a normal life. The camp seeks to support underprivileged families by offering free surgical interventions and raising awareness about these conditions. The initiative will help bridge the healthcare gap for economically disadvantaged families in Assam.

Smile Train, a renowned global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free cleft repair surgeries, has joined hands with KGMT Multispecialty Hospital, a leading healthcare provider based in Guwahati, to bring this life-altering medical service to the people of Barpeta. This collaboration is designed to offer much-needed support to the community and ensure that financial limitations do not hinder children from receiving crucial treatment.

Rupak Bayan, the Ward Commissioner of the Barpeta Municipal Board, has pledged his support to the camp, helping ensure local participation and spreading awareness about the available treatment. His involvement emphasizes the importance of community collaboration to address regional healthcare challenges.

The promotional materials for the event include a ‘before and after’ image of a child who has undergone cleft lip surgery, illustrating the profound difference these surgeries can make. Event organizers are urging families with affected children to register for the camp and take advantage of the free treatment being offered.

Those interested in participating or seeking further information can contact Matrix Medicos located on BKK Road near Hanuman Mandir, Barpeta Town. The helpline numbers for assistance are 7577883231, 7002382129, and 7002372497.

This event marks an important step in providing equitable access to healthcare, ensuring that those in need receive the medical attention they deserve, regardless of their financial situation. The combined efforts of medical professionals, social workers, and local authorities will undoubtedly bring hope and brighter futures to many children and families in the region.