A shocking case of gang rape has been reported in Alamganj, Gauripur, Dhubri with the victim’s father, Umar Ali, filing an FIR at Gauripur Police Station on Tuesday against eight individuals. Among the accused are Rezaul Haque, Asizur Haque, Asikur Rahman, Ayub Ali, and Osman Ali.

According to the initial FIR, the victim was allegedly lured away via telephone and subsequently subjected to a brutal gang rape. Following the assault, the accused reportedly abandoned her on a roadside in Alamganj Part-I, where she was discovered unconscious and severely injured by local residents.





The victim was immediately transported to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for urgent medical treatment. The complaint details allegations that the victim suffered multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons and physical assault.

In a significant development, Rezaul Haque has filed a counter-FIR against Umar Ali and his daughter, vehemently denying the gang rape allegations. Haque asserted to the media that the accusations are fabricated and stem from a pre-existing personal dispute.

"Umar Ali’s daughter and I were married in 2017, but our marriage dissolved within two years. A related case is already on record at the police station," Haque stated, highlighting the contentious nature of the situation.

The conflicting narratives presented in the two FIRs have generated considerable public interest and debate within the local community.

Gauripur Police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter, acknowledging the gravity of the allegations from both parties. Authorities are currently reviewing both FIRs, gathering evidence, and recording statements from relevant individuals.