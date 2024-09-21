Two individuals, Israfil Hussain and Fuzail Ahmed, have been arrested in connection with a gangrape case in Dhing, Assam.

They are currently being questioned at the Dhing police station.

The incident has caused widespread outrage in the community. Authorities are ensuring a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victim.

It is to be mentioned here that within a month of a horrific gangrape of a minor girl in Dhing in Assam, another similar incident of a minor girl being abducted and raped by two bike-borne miscreants has been reported from the same place.



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The incident took place on September 19 when a minor was allegedly raped by two youths identified as Fujail Ahmed and Ishrafil Hussain when the victim was returning home from the river bank along with her younger brother.

The minor girl was forcibly taken away by the miscreants, after which the victim’s brother informed about the incident to the locals.

Later, locals rushed to ascertain what had happened and soon thereafter locals managed to rescue the minor girl from a spot identified by her brother.

An FIR has been lodged against the culprits and an investigation is underway.