Gauhati High Court on February 16 granted interim bail to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Ashraful Hussain.

The MLA from Chenga in Barpeta district was alleged to be involved in a case of kidnapping and rape case of a girl at his government quarter.

Following the allegation, a complaint was filed by the victim girl at the Dispur Police Station, claiming a person identified as Ritul Hussain along with some of his friends had allegedly abducted her from Barpeta.

As per the girl’s version, Ritul was an associate of Ashraful Hussain and was forcefully brought to the MLA hostel in the Assam Secretariat where she was physically and mentally abused for a long period of time.

She further alleged that she was forced to sign a marriage agreement.

Also read: Assam: Miya Poet-turned-MLA Ashraful Hussain booked for allegedly kidnapping a girl



"Ritul Hussain forcefully abducted my daughter while she was going to college for an examination. After a lot of hues and crying we found our daughter and got to know the main culprit behind the abduction is AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain," Ritul's father said while speaking to the media.

The father of the victim also claimed that the Chenga MLA used to pay his aide money to conceive the crime which was again brought to notice by the victim.

Reacting over the allegations, Ashraful Hussain, MLA of Chenga constituency in Assam’s Barpeta district had rubbished all allegations levelled against him and claimed that he was neither mentally nor physically involved in the incident.

“People of my constituency have full faith in me, therefore they had elected me as their representative. I have lots of work to do for the people of my constituency rather than getting involved in this kind of inhumane act,” Hussian told the media.

“These are fake allegations levelled against me. I have also decided that I will file a defamation case against the family who has tried to tarnish my image. And if I am found guilty, I am ready for any kind of punishment,” the Chenga MLA added.