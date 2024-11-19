In a strategic move to bolster investment and accelerate infrastructure development, the Assam government has announced the upcoming Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit, set for February 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed this significant initiative during a media briefing following the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The summit is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2025, and will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Highlighting the importance of this event, CM Sarma said, “Five years ago, we hosted an investment summit in Assam. We are now preparing for the second edition. On February 24, 2025, we will organize the Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit, which will be honored by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that this year’s summit will focus not only on attracting investments but also on enhancing infrastructure across the state. To generate momentum and garner national attention, Assam plans to conduct roadshows in major cities throughout India. This approach is aimed at showcasing the state’s potential and fostering collaborative opportunities for growth and development.

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