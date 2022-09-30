The Assam government has set up a new scheme in which people can now onwards avail themselves of services like change of ownership in land registration, name change in property tax and change of ownership in the electricity connection in one common platform in Guwahati.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 2-lane flyover at Arya Nagar, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said, "When we try to buy or sell any land/properties, we have to visit the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to change the name of the property tax in order to change the name registered in the electricity connection and also change the name in the land registration documents"

However, from now on whosoever buys any land in the city, name in the land registration, proper tax and change of ownership in the electricity bills will be done in one click of a button.

"The person need not have to visit four offices anymore," the chief minister added.

In order to achieve ease of doing, the state government has taken up this scheme, hence from a couple of days, the government is asking for the residence owners in whose name the electrical connection is registered to submit the property tax in the electricity offices so that everything is uniform and synced.

Notably, people have come to large gatherings in these recent days in the name of property tax assessments.

"I appeal to the Guwahati GDD minister to make GMC completely clean and digitized for the general public in order to ease the process," the chief minister added.

The state government also recently held a meeting to make 24-25 services rendered by the GMC fully digitalised.

Currently, under the Kamrup (M) jurisdiction the building permission for ground plus two has been now dealt with in a steady fast manner, however, now the government is also eyeing to provide the same for ground plus three.