The Assam government, in a bid to enhance the educational sector of the state, has ensured better facilities and opportunities for students and educators through improved infrastructure, crucial transformation and upgradation projects and the transformation of schools into centers of excellence.

Under the PM-DevINE Scheme (2022-2023), the state government aims to convert 20 schools into centers of excellence which will provide students with a conducive learning environment.

Meanwhile, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, the NESIDS-OTRI initiative focuses on the upgradation of 50 schools across Assam. Furthermore, the scheme is accompanied by the RIDF-XXIX (2023-24) initiative, which focuses on enhancing facilities in 126 secondary schools, thereby ensuring that secondary education in Assam meets global standards.

On the other hand, five school structures are being revamped into Centers of Excellence under the EPC-1 Mode Implementation, while the Tea Garden Model Schools initiative under RIDE XXVIII aims to construct 100 new schools, strategically located to serve local communities.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the chief minister’s office wrote, “Under the leadership of the Assam chief minister, the state is significantly enhancing the educational landscape of the state. Through crucial transformation and upgradation projects, the government is providing institutes with a substantial infrastructural boost. These schools are being transformed into centers of excellence, ensuring better facilities and opportunities for students and educators alike.”