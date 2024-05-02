The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released a notification today, May 2, 2024, regarding the rescheduling of the admission process timeline for the HS 1 Year class of 2024. This modification comes in partial amendment to the previous notification AHSEC/R&A/ADMN/2020/3/1/978 dated April 22, 2024.



According to the updated schedule, the key events and their respective timelines are outlined as follows:



1. Submission of Online Application by Applicants: Up to May 15, 2024

2. Preparation of Selection List/Waiting List by the Institution: May 16-18, 2024

3. Publication of Provisional Selection List/Waiting List (Valid up to May 30, 2024): May 20, 2024, at 9:00 AM

4. Acceptance of Admission by Students: May 20-26, 2024

5. Confirmation of Admission in "Darpan" by the Institution (Online): May 27-30, 2024