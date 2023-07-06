The Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam on July 5 has approved a policy to provide free scooters and bicycles to deserving students. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarma on July 5.

Under the new policy, girl students who have secured 60 percent and above, and boys who have obtained 75 percent and above in the recently concluded higher secondary examinations, will be eligible to receive free scooters. This initiative aims to incentivize academic achievement and facilitate better access to education for deserving students.

Additionally, the cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 167 crore for the distribution of bicycles among 3.78 lakh students studying in Class 9 at government and provincialized schools. This move is expected to promote a culture of physical activity and ensure smoother transportation for students, especially those residing in rural areas.

Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Barua announced the cabinet's decision and emphasized that the cutoff marks for eligibility will be set at 75 percent and above for both girls and boys starting from the next academic year.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his enthusiasm about the cabinet's decision, calling it a "landmark intervention" that will significantly enhance educational outcomes and contribute to the aspirations of students in the state. He further shared this development on his official Twitter account, highlighting the government's commitment to empowering the youth.

In addition to the student-centric initiatives, the cabinet also approved several other important decisions. The reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and More Other Backward Classes (MOBCs) in professional courses under the Assam Agricultural University will be increased from 15 percent to 27 percent. Furthermore, seats within the 27 percent OBC/MOBC reservation will be reserved for six communities, including Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, and Tea tribes, in various nursing training courses.

The cabinet also approved draft amendments to the Assam Food Security Rules, 2022, under the National Food Security Act, 2013. These amendments aim to raise the income criteria for eligibility from the existing Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh, allowing more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under the National Food Security Act.

In addition, the cabinet gave its nod to the Assam Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Facilitation of Establishment and Operation Rules, 2023. This move will exempt MSMEs from certain approvals and inspections required for their establishment and operation in the state for a period of three years. MSMEs can now commence their operations upon receiving an acknowledgement certificate from the state nodal agency by submitting a declaration of intent.