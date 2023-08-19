The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 19 arrested one Lat Mandal under graft charges in Guwahati.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Achyut Das, Lot Mandal of the Revenue Circle office in Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro)

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Achyut Das, Lot Mandal in the O/O Circle Officer Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro), immediately after he accepted bribe for processing mutation works of the complainant. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/lghqfJqtw1 — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) August 19, 2023

Also Read: Assam government official arrested on bribery charges

Earlier, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 17 arrested one Lat Mandal under graft charges in Assam’s Nalbari.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Debashish Barman at Tihu Revenue Circle has been apprehended for demanding a bribe and for accepting through Nayan Barman, a broker.

Taking to the X handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, "In the same trap, Debashish Barman, Lot Mandal of Tihu Revenue Circle, Distt. Nalbari has been apprehended for demanding a bribe and for accepting through Nayan Barman, a Dalal."

Further, the anti-corruption cell also arrested the broker who is said to be the owner of a computer shop.