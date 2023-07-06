The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on July 6 has taken decisive action against corruption by arresting Jibesh Kr Deb Sharma, Lot Mandal of Chamaria Revenue Circle.

As per the anti-corruption team, the government official has been arrested for accepting a bribe for the mutation of land records.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Jibesh Kr Deb Sharma, Lot Mandal of Chamaria Revenue Circle, in the O/o Chamaria Circle Officer immediately after he accepted bribe for mutation of land records. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/tLod7PCJBp — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 6, 2023

Also Read: Assam: Junior engineer arrested for demanding Rs.15000 bribe in Kokrajhar



Earlier, on June 26 Sabibar Rahman, a Junior Engineer from the Office of the Block Development Officer in Debitola Development Block, Kazigaon, Kokrajhar district has also been arrested on bribery charges.

Rahman was caught red-handed after allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a complainant for the release of pending bills.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption swiftly launched an investigation. A well-executed trap was set by the vigilant team, leading to the apprehension of Sabibar Rahman. He was caught in the act of accepting Rs. 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was immediately recovered from Rahman's possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

