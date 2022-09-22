Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Finance Department to start paying salaries to the State government employees in view of the festive season.

It may be noted that in view of Durga Puja and the holidays starting from October 2, Chief Minister Sarma asked the Finance Department to disburse salaries from September 29 to ensure unhindered celebrations of puja season by State government employees.

CM Sarma also said this step is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees and the government’s care for them.

To ensure unhindered celebration during upcoming Puja season by State Govt employees, we've decided to start paying salaries from 29 Sept onwards, since there are continuous holidays from Oct 2. This is in appreciation of their commitment & dedication. We care for our employees! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2022

It is to be mentioned here that as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank holidays for the month of October 2022 stand at 21 days, which has been listed by the central bank.

All banks across the country will not remain closed on all RBI-listed 21 days as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of October.

October 1: Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

October 2: Sunday

October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

October 4: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 7: Durga Puja (Dasain)

October 8: Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

October 9: Sunday

October 13: Karva Chauth

October 14: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 16: Sunday

October 18: Kati Bihu

October 22: Fourth Saturday

October 23: Sunday

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

October 30: Sunday

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja

Although, banks will remain shut on holidays, online banking operations will be available for the customers.