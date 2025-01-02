The Government of Assam has approved special casual leave for state government employees who are delegates of the Assam Sahitya Sabha to attend an upcoming session at Patshalal, Bajali District.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department on January 2, the leave will be granted from January 31 to February 4, 2025, "subject to disposal of their official works."

"Only those delegates who are involved in the process of PRI elections and other flagship programme implementation shall seek prior permission from the concerned authorities for availing the aforesaid leave," the notification stated.

The session will be held at Patshalal with delegates required to coordinate their attendance through the General Secretary of the Assam Sahitya Sabha.