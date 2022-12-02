The state government aims to provide 1 lakh jobs to the unemployed in various departments. The goal is to carry out the recruitment process in a completely transparent and fair manner.

The Government of Assam, which is moving towards this goal, has brought a piece of good news for the unemployed youth again.

At the beginning of the New Year i.e. in January 2023, there will be a re-advertisement for 10,000 posts.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that the advertisement for these 10,000 posts will be published by January 15.

For these 10,000 posts, several departments, including forest battalions, will be formed anew and a meeting will be held today for the same, Sharma said.

Also Read: Silchar rank 2nd spot while grabbing government jobs: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sharma, who made the remarks while visiting the Pandu-Kamakhya road in Guwahati, also said that the 80,000 recruitment process of 1 lakh recruitment process has been completed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sharma said the recruitment process for the remaining 20,000 posts will be completed in the next three-four months.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister, slamming certain organisations which claimed that candidates from Silchar registered a low performance while cracking government exams stated that after Guwahati, Silchar grabbed the second spot with the most successful candidates in getting a job.

"Several organisations in Barak valley called off a Barak Bandh as a mark to protest the failure of students in the state government conducted exams," said Sarma while speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting.

"This is an insult to the meritorious students of the Barak Valley, as they have declared the entire world Barak Valley do not have meritorious students," the Chief Minister added.

However, proving the facts correct, Sarma highlighted that after Guwahati the maximum number of candidates who passed the examination was from the Silchar centre.

"All over Assam the first position was Guwahati followed by Silchar," he added.