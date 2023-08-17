The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on August 17 arrested one Lat Mandal under graft charges in Assam’s Nalbari.

The Lat Mandal has been identified as Debashish Barman at Tihu Revenue Circle has been apprehended for demanding a bribe and for accepting through Nayan Barman, a broker.

Taking to the X handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, "In the same trap, Debashish Barman, Lot Mandal of Tihu Revenue Circle, Distt. Nalbari has been apprehended for demanding a bribe and for accepting through Nayan Barman, a Dalal."

Further, the anti-corruption cell also arrested the broker who is said to be the owner of a computer shop.



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Earlier on August 10, three personnel of the Assam Police have been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed and apprehended the Sub-Inspector (SI) and two Constables of the Laharighat Police Station in Morigaon district.

The apprehended Assam Police personnel has been identified as SI Mukundra Upadhay, Constables (ABC) Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka.

As per reports, SI Mukundra Upadhyay had reportedly demanded money from the complainant for resolving a case.

He was apprehended for allegedly accepting Rs 20,000 from the demanded sum of money.