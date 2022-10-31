Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 31 distributed financial aid of Rs 1,50,000 each to members of surrendered militant groups.

The financial aid was distributed during a function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra on October 31 where a total of 318 surrendered militants were present to receive aid.

The surrendered cadres belonged to the United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO), Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA), Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA), Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), and United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

127 surrendered UGPO cadres, 74 surrendered TLA cadres, 38 surrendered KNLA cadres, 35 surrendered ULFA cadres, 33 from KLF and 11 surrendered DNLA cadres received the rehabilitation package.

“Most of the militant organizations, excluding ULFA have surrendered their arms and returned back to the mainstream. I am sure we will be able to precede the peace negotiations with the ULFA,” said the Assam CM.

“Peace can be restored only through talks, and not through violence and bloodshed. I urge Paresh Baruah to hold negotiations for peace in the state,” he added.

CM Sarma also assured that more than 6000 surrendered members will be given recruitment within one and half years.