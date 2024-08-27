Assam government spends over Rs 31.72 crore on air travel in 2023-24
The Home Department provided the figures in response to a query by Sibamoni Bora, the Congress MLA, on Tuesday in the ongoing Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
The Home Department on August 27 said that the Assam government has sanctioned Rs 31.72 crore as air travel expenses for it during the fiscal year 2023-24. The expenditure includes Rs 26.65 crore for helicopter services and Rs 5.07 crore for chartered planes. The Home Department provided the figures in response to a query by Sibamoni Bora, the Congress MLA, on Tuesday in the ongoing Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
In addition to the financial details, the Home Department announced a suspension of helicopter services. "Helicopter services, which have been operated under the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, have been curtailed until further orders," the department stated.
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