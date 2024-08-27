The Home Department on August 27 said that the Assam government has sanctioned Rs 31.72 crore as air travel expenses for it during the fiscal year 2023-24. The expenditure includes Rs 26.65 crore for helicopter services and Rs 5.07 crore for chartered planes. The Home Department provided the figures in response to a query by Sibamoni Bora, the Congress MLA, on Tuesday in the ongoing Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In addition to the financial details, the Home Department announced a suspension of helicopter services. "Helicopter services, which have been operated under the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, have been curtailed until further orders," the department stated.