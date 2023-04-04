Assam Law Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has stated that there are over 4.5 lakh cases pending in various courts across the state. Responding to a query by BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Dass said that the highest number of pending cases, at 1,06,850, are in Kamrup Metropolitan district, followed by 31,101 in Nagaon and 30,385 in Dhubri.

To address the backlog, the state government has decided to withdraw approximately one lakh criminal cases, where punishment is up to three years or fine or both, except those registered for heinous and serious offences. This decision is expected to reduce the number of cases pending in courts, allowing them to focus on more serious crimes and cases.

The Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) has also emphasized the need to maximize the number of disposals in both pre-litigation and pending cases through lokadalats, under the aegis of the Patron-in-Chief (Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court) and Executive Chairman of ASLSA.