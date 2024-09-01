Assam government to hold healthcare camps for children with heart-related illnesses
The Assam government will conduct healthcare camps from September 1 to identify and treat children with heart and blood-related illnesses. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encourages parents to bring their kids for screening.
The Assam government will organise a 10-day-long healthcare camps from September 1, aiming to identify children with heart and blood related illnesses.
Following the same, the government will chalk out their treatment plan for children in need.
Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government's aim to ensure the good health of every child in the state.
He wrote, "From 1-10 September, we are organizing special camps to identify children with heart & blood related illness and chalk out their treatment plan."
The Assam CM encouraged parents to bring their children to the nearest screening camps for healthcare needs.
The camp which ensures 100 per cent healthcare support, will offer participants in need referral services to designated hospitals as per requirements.
Meanwhile, assistance will be provided to children between the age group of 0-14 years in need of bone marrow transplant, suffering from leukemia, thalassemia and rare blood diseases.
Moreover, healthcare facilities are available for children between the age group of 0-18 years with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).
Following is a list of centers and respective districts where screening will be held:
September 1: GMCH, Guwahati; Kamrup Metro, Kamrup
September 2: NMCH, Nalbari; Nalbari, Baksa
September 3: FAAMCH, Barpeta ; Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali
September 3: DMCH, Dhubri; Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara
September 4: KMCH, Kokrajhar; Kokrajhar, Chirang
September 5: NMCH, Nagaon; Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai
September 5: TMCH, Tezpur; Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath, Udalguri
September 6: JMCH, Jorhat; Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Majuli
September 7: LMCH, Lakhimpur; Dhemaji, Lakhimpur
September 7: AMCH, Dibrugarh; Dibrugarh, Charaideo
September 8: TMCH, Tinsukia; Tinsukia
September 9: SMCH, Silchar; Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar
September 10: DMCH, Diphu; Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today