The Assam government will organise a 10-day-long healthcare camps from September 1, aiming to identify children with heart and blood related illnesses.

Following the same, the government will chalk out their treatment plan for children in need.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government's aim to ensure the good health of every child in the state.

He wrote, "From 1-10 September, we are organizing special camps to identify children with heart & blood related illness and chalk out their treatment plan."

The Assam CM encouraged parents to bring their children to the nearest screening camps for healthcare needs.

The camp which ensures 100 per cent healthcare support, will offer participants in need referral services to designated hospitals as per requirements.

Meanwhile, assistance will be provided to children between the age group of 0-14 years in need of bone marrow transplant, suffering from leukemia, thalassemia and rare blood diseases.

Moreover, healthcare facilities are available for children between the age group of 0-18 years with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Following is a list of centers and respective districts where screening will be held:

September 1: GMCH, Guwahati; Kamrup Metro, Kamrup

September 2: NMCH, Nalbari; Nalbari, Baksa

September 3: FAAMCH, Barpeta ; Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali

September 3: DMCH, Dhubri; Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara

September 4: KMCH, Kokrajhar; Kokrajhar, Chirang

September 5: NMCH, Nagaon; Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai

September 5: TMCH, Tezpur; Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath, Udalguri

September 6: JMCH, Jorhat; Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Majuli

September 7: LMCH, Lakhimpur; Dhemaji, Lakhimpur

September 7: AMCH, Dibrugarh; Dibrugarh, Charaideo

September 8: TMCH, Tinsukia; Tinsukia

September 9: SMCH, Silchar; Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar

September 10: DMCH, Diphu; Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong