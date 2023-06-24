Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on June 24, informed that an amount of Rs 205.73 crores will be given to Numaligarh Refinery Limited as equity share.

''As you may be aware, the Assam Government holds a 26 percent share in Numaligarh Refinery Limited. The equity of this 26 percent, along with an additional equity share, amounts to a total investment of 823 crores, which has been approved by the cabinet. Out of this amount, 205.73 crores will be provided to Numaligarh as equity share,'' said Mallabaruah while giving information on the Cabinet meeting.

It is noteworthy that Numaligarh Refinery Limited is set to become a Maharatna Company, and the Assam Government's 26 per cent share in this company has received approval from the cabinet today.

He further said that the state government will hand over Rs 25,000 to the Bihu performers, who participated in the historic event in Guwahati on June 30 and June 1.

''The Cabinet has decided to give an amount of Rs 25,000 to the Bihu performers who participated in the historic event and were part of the effort of Assam to enter the Guinness Book of World Records on June 30 and July 1,'' he added.

He also said that both the certificates and the said amount will be given to Bihu performers amid the presence of several ministers.

On April 13 this year, in a stunning display of cultural pride, Assam had set another new Guinness World Record by organizing the largest live group performance of the traditional DHOL instrument.

Also read: Assam: Devastating floods claim 3 lives and affect over 4 lakh people