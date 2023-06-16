In a move to optimize administrative efficiency and ensure effective law enforcement, the Home Department of the Assam government has executed a major reshuffle within the state police department. Several Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been transferred to new postings, bringing fresh leadership to various regions.

The following officers have been reassigned to their new roles:

Gayatri Sonowal, APS (DR-2010), formerly Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Karbi Anglong, has been transferred to the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Bajali, filling a crucial vacancy.

Debajit Nath, APS (DR-2010), previously holding the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Sivasagar, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Dibrugarh, addressing the need for specialized expertise in the area.

Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010), who served as the 2nd-in-Command at the 12th APBn. in Jamugurihat, Sonitpur, attached to S.B. Organization in Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Dibrugarh, succeeding Bitul Chetia, APS.

Iftikhar Ali, APS (DR-2010), formerly the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) in the Police Commissionerate of Guwahati, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Nagaon, contributing valuable experience to the region.

Prakash Medhi, APS (DR-2013), previously serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Chirang, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Sivasagar, bringing a fresh perspective to the administrative setup.

Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), previously in the role of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Dibrugarh, has been reassigned as Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park) under the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, to spearhead security operations in the renowned national park.

Rashmi Rekha Sarmah, APS (DR-2013), formerly Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in Bajali, has been appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Chirang, succeeding Prakash Medhi, APS.