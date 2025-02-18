Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) in Kokrajhar, where he met with farmers, artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs. He acknowledged their significant role in promoting organic farming, weaving, and entrepreneurship, which he described as crucial to the state's economic growth.

Acharya emphasised the importance of these sectors in making Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) more self-reliant. He encouraged these groups to become role models for future entrepreneurs, inspiring others to contribute to the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Governor also highlighted the efforts of the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to support farmers through various welfare schemes. He urged the attendees to take advantage of these programs to further their success and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

In addition to his address, Acharya handed over essential goods to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar under the Assam Amrit Sarovar Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan Yojana.