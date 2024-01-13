Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, January 13 attended ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ (VBSY) and interacted with the beneficiaries at a programme held at 10 No. Dakhin Boko Gaon Panchayat under Boko Development Block in Kamrup District.

VBSY is a campaign being organized across the nation to generate awareness among the prospective to make good use of government welfare schemes and achieve saturation.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor expressed happiness to have attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Boko. He said ever since the programme was launched on 15 November, it gained a huge momentum across the nation.

He, moreover said VBSY campaign has been taken up with an active involvement of various departments of the governments. He requested the public representatives, district administration and social organizations, to actively participate in the campaign to create awareness among all sections of people, and motivate them to avail of the benefits of the government welfare schemes.

Kataria said that a Viksit Bharat can be achieved with holistic development from every quarter of the nation. He urged upon the people to enjoy the benefits provided by the government, empower themselves and contribute to the development of the nation. He said that government is committed to the empowerment of the countrymen. He, therefore, urged upon the people to take the benefits of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, and help the government to achieve complete saturation of the schemes taken for the welfare of the public.

The Governor also said that the VBSY’s overarching goal is to deliver essential services to all eligible beneficiaries, ranging from sanitation facilities, financial services, housing for the underprivileged, food security, nutrition, healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education etc with a focus on empowering citizens living at the last mile.

However, the Governor's speech angered the poor women who are deprived of government benefits. The deprived beneficiaries shouted their anger. The victims were identified as Vijaya Rabha, a daughter-in-law of Boko, who earns her living by selling vegetables.

The poor beneficiary, who has been deprived of any scheme till date, lamented that the departmental authorities have repeatedly approached the cup but have not been successful. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the women's police. In the presence of the Governor and several senior government officials, the departmental authorities approached the deprived beneficiaries and wrote down their names and addresses for inclusion in the schemes.

MLA Boko Nandita Das, CEO Kamrup Zila Parishad Parag Kakoti, Kamrup Zila Parishad Vice President Kamburam Rabha, BDO Gangotri Neog, RHAC Executive Member Sumit Rabha along with other officials and dignitaries were present in the programme.

It is to be mentioned that Governor Golap Chand Kataria also took part as Chief Guest at the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Bhauriabhita Gaon Panchayat under Goraimari Development Block under Chaygaon LAC on Friday, 12th January

Also read: Assam: IndiGo flight to Guwahati makes emergency landing in Bangladesh