Assam Governor to address inaugural day of Assembly budget session on February 17
The Assam Assembly's upcoming budget session marks a historic first as it opens in Kokrajhar. Governor Acharya's address will kickstart the event, with key financial presentations and legislative activities planned.
Assam Assembly’s budget session will be held from February 17 to March 25, an official said on January 23.
The session's inaugural day, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative, will take place in Kokrajhar. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will deliver the opening address.
Following a one-day break, the rest of the session will be held at the Assam Assembly complex here from February 19.
Following a one-day break, the rest of the session will be held at the Assam Assembly complex here from February 19.
Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 10.
A host of bills, reports and resolutions are likely to be tabled during the session, the official added.
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