Assam has incurred huge losses in the second wave of floods, with lakhs of people affected by the disaster, forcing many to leave their homes and take shelter in temporary camps, hutments and shelter homes.

To rehabilitate the flood-affected people, the Assam Government has announced assistance of Rs 3,800 to each of the affected families so that they can purchase clothes, utensils and other necessary items.

The state government has allocated a total budget of Rs 76 crores as assistance to the flood-affected people to purchase clothes, utensils and other necessary items.

As per sources, the assistance will help an estimated 2 lakh people who have been adversely affected or have lost everything in the floods.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered all district collectors to oversee the distribution of the necessary items to affected people residing temporarily in shelter homes, railway platforms, national highways, camps, etc.

As per reports, the government has already disbursed an amount of Rs 3,800 to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The source further stated that adequate funds are in place in the district administration account to provide such assistance. Rs 187 crore has already been released to the district collectors to carry out the distribution of relief materials effectively.

It maybe mentioned here that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday requesting him advance funds from the NDRF to help in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.