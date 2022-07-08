Ahead of Bakrid celebrations planned for tomorrow, the Assam Government has warned against the “illegal killing or sacrifice of cows or claves and taking action against offenders for violation of Transport of Animals Rules.”

K.K. Sharma, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam (Home and Political Department) on July 7 dashed off letters to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of each district urging them to enforce rules recommended by the Centre’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

As per the official communique, those who wish to sacrifice animals this Eid, shall have to do so under strict rules and regulations.

Earlier, the Animal Welfare Board of India in a communique pointed out that as per Rule 3 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2003, “no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognized or licensed by the concerned authority.”

“Camels cannot be slaughtered at all. Also, wherever the cow slaughter prohibition Act is in force, slaughtering of cows should not be allowed at all,” added the communique.

The Ministry further stated that pregnant animals, those that have offspring younger than 3 months, are younger than 3 months, or have not been declared fit by a veterinary doctor, shall not be cleared for slaughter.

Meanwhile, all authorities have been taking all precautionary measures to strictly implement the Animal Welfare laws to stop illegal killing of animals and to take action against offenders under the PCA Act, 1960, Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, Municipal laws and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals.