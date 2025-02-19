Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rewarded 57 government-accredited media personnel in Barpeta, by sending gifts as a token of appreciation for their work in disseminating information and ensuring public awareness.

The gifts were distributed by Barpeta Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on February 19, in a ceremony attended by journalists and the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO).

The DC highlighted the critical role of media in governance and public communication. “The media plays an essential role in bridging the gap between the administration and the people. The chief minister appreciates their efforts in delivering accurate and timely information, and this gesture is a mark of that recognition,” he said.

The journalists present at the event welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the chief minister.

The Assam government has been taking various steps to engage with the media, including regular interactions and support initiatives.

The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration between the administration and media for effective communication and transparency in governance.