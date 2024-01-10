Guwahati police have arrested one youth identified as Siddique Ahmed for opening fire over a verbal spat.

As per reports, the accused opened fire with a double-barrel gun.

The incident occurred at Chandmari's Nizarapar when the accused confronted locals over parking issues.

Siddique Ahmed was accompanied by several other friends when the incident took place.

Police have seized the double barrel gun belonging to Siddique Ahmed and also seized five rounds of ammunition.

This is a developing story.