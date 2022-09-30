Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 30 said that the Guwahati will be promoted as the ''Gateway to Southeast Asia''.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a new flyover in the Arya Nagar area of the city.

He also said that his government has elaborate plans for improving civic and other amenities in the state's largest city Guwahati, adding, ''The city will be promoted as the “gateway to Southeast Asia”.

Sarma further apprised that they have several plans and projects which are in the fray to make Guwahati the gateway to Southeast Asia.

''Issues pertaining to road improvement and drainage system, and digitalization of services provided by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be looked into,'' he added.

''A project worth Rs 600 crore is being given final shape for improvement of roads and drains in all parts of the city,'' he added.

Sarma further asserted that the government is mulling a ropeway service from Khanapara to the airport.

"It's just an idea that we have in mind. We are thinking of having a ropeway service from Khanapara to the airport, with stoppages in between,'' he added.

Sarma on September 30 inaugurated the flyover near Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati's Arya Nagar.

The flyover is set to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

Notably, during the auspicious inauguration of construction work of 2 lane flyover at Sarabhatti in 2021, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the importance of the requirement of the bridge over Sarabhatti crossing.

“A flyover will be constructed from Arya Vidyapeeth college- Nepali mandir in Guwahati to connect the two wings of the New Medical College. One unit will be in MMCH and another in Kalapahar TB hospital. This flyover will provide faster connectivity between the two wings of the medical college,” said CM Sarma.

“Super-Specialty Hospital will be in MMCH-issues like Urology, Cardiology will be treated in the MMCH. On the other hand, Surgery, Medicine, and other issues will be treated in the Kalapahar TB hospital,” Sarma added.

The flyover will be opened for the commuters before the India-South Africa T20 match which is to be played in Barsapara Cricket Stadium on 2nd October in Guwahati.

