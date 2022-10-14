A 34-year-old man has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in a guest house in the Bhangagarh area of the city on October 14.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Pappu Das hailing from Nalbari was working as an ICU technician at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Notably the deceased was a boarder at the guest house where he was found dead.

Although reports claimed that the deceased was depressed over a rift with his seniors at the GMCH which led him to commit suicide by injecting himself with some unknown substances, police are yet to confirm the same.

Speaking to India Today NE, the officer-in-charge of the Bhangagarh police station said that the deceased was found dead on his bed by one of his mates, later who informed the police on October 13.

However, the actual cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report, said the officer.