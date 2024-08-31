Assam police conducted a raid at the Makum traffic point in Tinsukia on the night of August 30. Acting on a tip-off, the operation resulted in the seizure of 94.25 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 60,000 in cash.

During the crackdown, three individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The arrested suspects are identified as Norottam Tamuli from Talpathar under Bordumsa police station, Dombaru Moran from Dirak Kophatuli under Kakopathar police station, and Lakheswar Dewgohoria from Tongna Hunjan under Bordumsa police station.

This operation follows a major series of drug busts earlier in July. The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam seized over two kilograms of suspected heroin in two separate operations conducted in Guwahati and Golaghat. Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in connection with these seizures.

According to Assam Police CPRO Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the operations were prompted by specific tips-off. In Goalpara, the STF apprehended two individuals with a small quantity of heroin, leading to the discovery of 140 soap boxes filled with heroin at a nearby residence. In Guwahati's Katabari area, two drug peddlers were caught with 308 grams of heroin, which was reportedly destined for Barpeta and had arrived from Dimapur, Nagaland via Awadh Assam Express.