National Highways 36 and 39 in Assam are being used as drug trafficking routes. Bokajan and Dilai police, in particular, have been able to continually seize a considerable amount of narcotics in the Karbi Anglong area.

A drug peddler with a large quantity of heroin was again caught in the police net at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on the evening of October 18.

In a raid conducted by the police in front of Bokajan Cement Factory, the police team seized 664.26 grams of heroin from a luxury vehicle.

An i-10 vehicle number AS 05 D 4641, which was coming towards Golaghat from Dimapur, was raided by the police and seized the heroin. The heroin was hidden in fifty soap boxes in the secret chamber of the vehicle.

Police have also arrested a smuggler named Sahabuddin from the Karimganj district along with the heroin. According to police sources the market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 5 crore.

The successful anti-drug drive was led by Bokajan sub-divisional police officer John Das.