In a significant decision benefiting state government employees and pensioners, the Assam Cabinet has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

This hike will be effective from January 1, 2025, ensuring financial relief for thousands of beneficiaries.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the revised DA will be added to salaries before Bihu, bringing festive cheer to government employees.

Additionally, arrears for January to March will be disbursed in April and May.



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This move reflects the government’s commitment to improving employee welfare amid rising inflation.

The latest DA revision follows previous increments aimed at supporting state employees and pensioners.

With this increase, Assam continues its efforts to align government salaries with economic realities while ensuring timely disbursement ahead of festive occasions.