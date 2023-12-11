In response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision on December 11 upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the formation of Ladakh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his support, deeming the move constitutionally valid.

The apex court's ruling also mandated the Election Commission to organize elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly by September 30, 2024. Additionally, the court recommended the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to document human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, perpetrated by both state and non-state actors.

Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the judgment, stating, "The Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 cements the long-held unifying principle of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat." He emphasized the significance of this decision in fostering national unity.

Addressing the controversies surrounding the abrogation, Sarma remarked, "This verdict has put to rest mischievous propaganda and disinformation prevalent over the last three years." The Chief Minister urged all sections of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh society to unite, aligning with the vision of progress and prosperity set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, acknowledging his monumental role in driving the successful abrogation of Article 370. He credited the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi for fulfilling the aspirations of every Bharatiya.

Sarma issued an appeal, saying, "It is my sincere request that all sections of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh society unite in fulfilling Hon’ble PM’s vision of progress and prosperity in the region."