Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking his intervention to resume construction work on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, which has been stalled since 5th September 2024.

The CM expressed concern over the lack of accountability from the contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, and warned that the delay could jeopardize the entire project.

The letter highlights the importance of the bridge, a two-lane structure over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Majuli and Jorhat, which is crucial for the region's connectivity and economic development.



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The project, valued at approximately ₹650 crore, was awarded in August 2021 under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode with a deadline of December 2025.

Sarma stressed that the current dry season is a vital period for construction, and further delays could lead to significant time and cost overruns.

He urged Minister Gadkari to take immediate corrective measures, such as re-tendering the project if necessary, to ensure that work resumes and the target completion date is met.

The CM hopes for swift action to prevent further delays and ensure Assam's development remains on track.