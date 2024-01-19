Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on January 19 to announce the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam. The Chief Minister expressed his anticipation, stating, "We eagerly look forward to welcoming him."

The schedule for Home Minister's visit on January 20, 2024, is packed with various welfare programs, reflecting the commitment of the central government towards the development and well-being of the people of Assam.

Union Home Minister's Schedule - 20th January 2024

Program 1 - 10 AM:

60th Raising Day of Sashastra Seema Bal

Venue: SSB Complex, Tezpur

The day kicks off with the celebration of the 60th Raising Day of Sashastra Seema Bal at the SSB Complex in Tezpur, showcasing the dedication and service of this crucial paramilitary force.

Program 2 - 12:30 PM:

13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha

Venue: Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur

Following that, the Union Home Minister will attend the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, highlighting the importance of cultural and community events in the region.

Program 3 - 2 PM:

Passing Out Parade of 2,551 Assam Police Commandos

Venue: Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati

In the afternoon, a significant event unfolds at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati - the Passing Out Parade of 2,551 Assam Police Commandos, showcasing the dedication and preparedness of the state's law enforcement.

Program 4 - 4:30 PM:

Launch of the Book 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan'

Venue: Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium, Guwahati

Later in the day, the Union Home Minister will participate in the launch of the book 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, celebrating the rich history and valor of Assam.

Program 5 - 6 PM:

Inauguration of Brahmaputra Riverfront

Venue: Brahmaputra Riverfront, Guwahati

The visit concludes with the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati at 6 PM.