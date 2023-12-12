A 1st year Higher Secondary student tried to 'end her life', by jumping off the second floor of Guwahati's Cotton University on December 12.

As per the students, the girl jumped off the second floor of the Manik Chandra building (MCB). The girl student was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical as per latest reports.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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