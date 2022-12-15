Cachar Police on December 15 seized a huge quantity of drugs in a hotel near Kalain Cherra toll gate in Cachar. The owner of the hotel identified as Raju Nath has also been arrested in the case. As per reports , police conducted a raid at a hotel along National Highway 6 near Kalain Cherra toll gate in Cachar.During the raid , the police found a large quantity of heroin in the hotel. According to reports, the owner of the hotel was involved in the drug trade.

As per source, for a long time , the locals claimed that drug trading activities were operating in and around the area. However, the police did not pay heed to the matter. But, when a video of the hotel owner selling drugs in the hotel went viral, police were alarmed and decided to raid the hotel.

Eventually, Gumrah Police raided the hotel and managed to seize a huge quantity of heroin from the owner. Police have registered a case against the accused and and the investigation is on.

Earlier on December 11, Contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore were seized and five people arrested in Assam's Cachar on Friday night, the police said.

A Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a Police team of Cachar district intercepted two trucks which were coming from Mizoram and during the search, the police team recovered 2 lakh Yaba tablets (drug) from one truck and have arrested the truck driver.

The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 60-70 crore. Cachar Police have recovered and seized drugs worth more than Rs. 200 crores" in the last four months.